At Barrett-Jackson's prestigious Scottsdale auction, a Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, previously owned by ex-President Donald Trump, became the center of attention as it was auctioned for an astonishing $1.1 million. This remarkable sale not only highlights the car's rarity but also sets a new global benchmark for Lamborghini Diablo auction prices.

Custom-ordered by Trump in 1997, this particular Diablo VT Roadster is notable not only for its performance and design but also for its unique Blu Le Mans paintwork. This color, not standard for the model year, was specially requested by Trump, showcasing his exclusive connection with Lamborghini and making this the only 1997 model in this unique color.

The car's distinctiveness is further enhanced by a custom plaque on the door with the inscription "Donald Trump 1997 Diablo." Under its striking exterior, the car boasts a 5.7-liter V12 engine with 492 horsepower and a maximum speed of 202 mph.

Trump sold the Diablo in 2002, and its history became somewhat elusive until 2016 when it appeared on eBay, sold by an owner who claimed to have bought it in 2005. The complete ownership trail from then until its recent auction appearance remains somewhat unclear.

Despite its illustrious history, the Diablo VT Roadster has seen limited use. It was initially offered for sale in 2016, recording 23,585 kms on the odometer. By the time of its auction at Barrett-Jackson, the car showed just 24,834 kms.

The recent sale firmly establishes the Diablo's position as one of the most valuable of its kind and underscores the lasting appeal of celebrity-owned, custom vehicles. As the car begins its new journey with its anonymous new owner, car enthusiasts around the world are left to wonder if this iconic supercar will be driven more frequently, adding to its storied past.