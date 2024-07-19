Double Trouble! FASTag MUST Be On Windshield Or You Pay Double - New Rule

FASTag New Rules Update: A new rule related to FASTag has been introduced. The government has now made it mandatory to affix FASTag on the vehicle's windshield. It was observed that many people keep FASTag inside their car or in their pocket instead of sticking it on the windshields, which leads to unnecessary delays at the toll plazas causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users.

To prevent this, the government has made it compulsory to affix FASTag on the windshield from the inside. According to the new rule, if FASTag is not affixed on the windshield, a double toll fee will have to be paid.

NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has issued guidelines to collect double user fee from such users entering the toll lane with non-affixed FASTag on the front windshield from the inside, an official release said on Thursday.

“Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) has been issued to all User Fee Collection Agencies and Concessionaires to charge double user fee in case of non-affixation of FASTag on the front windshield,” it said.

According to the statement, the information will also be prominently displayed at all User Fee plazas, informing highway users about the penalties for non-compliance of entering a toll lane without a fixed FASTag on front windshield.

In addition, the statement said CCTV footage with Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) at the fee plaza shall be recorded of the non-affixed FASTag cases. This will help in maintaining proper records regarding the fee charged and presence of the vehicle in the toll lane.

The statement said any FASTag that is not affixed on the assigned vehicle as per standard process is not entitled to carry out Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) transaction at a User Fee Plaza and will have to pay double toll fee as well as can be duly blacklisted.

(Inputs- PTI)