Driving Licence: Uniform Test Module Coming Soon - Check Details

Driving Licence Test Module: According to the official, the module will consist of a uniform computer-based question and answer test, which applicants will need to complete before taking the final driving test.

|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 06:40 PM IST|Source: PTI
Driving Licence Test Module In Bengal: The West Bengal Transport Department is set to introduce a uniform driving test module for driving licence applicants, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of learning based on the prescribed syllabus, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, the module will consist of a uniform computer-based question and answer test, which applicants will need to complete before taking the final driving test. Once approved, this module will be made available on the Transport Department's website.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan, the official added. Additionally, the meeting also decided that all applicants must undergo a driving skill test screening, aligning with legal requirements.

Currently, this screening is mandatory for transport category licence applicants and optional for non-transport category applicants. The meeting also decided to implement a grading system for Motor Training Schools (MTS) across the state.

This grading initiative aims to improve the quality of training and foster healthy competition among MTS. Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) affiliated with MTS will be responsible for conducting regular inspections to maintain training standards.

