हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Auto

Driving while talking on the phone might soon be legal: Nitin Gadkari

Talking on the phone might soon be legal, but it comes with certain responsibilities and rules that a driver needs to follow while talking on the phone and driving simultaneously.

Driving while talking on the phone might soon be legal: Nitin Gadkari
Image for representation

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that talking on the phone while driving will no longer be an offence. However, there are some rules that need to be adhered to. This announcement came in The Lok Sabha.

As per his statements talking on the phone will only be permitted if the phone is, if the phone is connected to a hands-free device. Furthermore, the phone should be kept in the pocket rather than in the car.

Also read: Know it all: Tips and tricks to increase fuel-efficiency and save money

In the words of the union minister, "If the driver is using a hands-free device and talking on the phone, then it will not be considered as a punishable offence. In such a situation, the traffic police cannot impose any fine, if he does, then one can challenge it in the court of law."

As per the reports, if you are arrested for talking on the phone, you can appeal the charge in court. If the person is talking on the phone while driving, the traffic cops can still issue a citation.

This step seems to provide a little bit of ease to the drivers considering the relaxation. Simultaneously, the decision is in sync with the government's goal of minimising road accidents. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AutoNitin GadkariAuto newsgovernment announcement
Next
Story

Joy e-bike launches Wolf+, Nanu+, Del Go electric scooters in India, prices start at Rs 1 lakh

Must Watch

PT11M29S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Controversial statement of SP leader Rubina Khanum on Hijab controversy