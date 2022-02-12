Driving while talking on the phone might soon be legal: Nitin Gadkari

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that talking on the phone while driving will no longer be an offence. However, there are some rules that need to be adhered to. This announcement came in The Lok Sabha.

As per his statements talking on the phone will only be permitted if the phone is, if the phone is connected to a hands-free device. Furthermore, the phone should be kept in the pocket rather than in the car.

In the words of the union minister, "If the driver is using a hands-free device and talking on the phone, then it will not be considered as a punishable offence. In such a situation, the traffic police cannot impose any fine, if he does, then one can challenge it in the court of law."

As per the reports, if you are arrested for talking on the phone, you can appeal the charge in court. If the person is talking on the phone while driving, the traffic cops can still issue a citation.

This step seems to provide a little bit of ease to the drivers considering the relaxation. Simultaneously, the decision is in sync with the government's goal of minimising road accidents.

