Driving Without Vehicle Fitness? Stop Now Or Face Seizure And Legal Trouble

Vehicle Fitness In Odisha: The Odisha government has directed the transport authorities to seize vehicles, which are plying on roads without valid fitness certificates, and file cases. Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur has issued a circular, asking officers to take action against owners of vehicles which are being operated without valid fitness and registration certificates, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The directions have been issued to not only impose fines but also to seize such vehicles and file cases as per the law, it said. All deputy transport commissioners and regional transport officers (RTOs) have been instructed to intensify the process for the inspection of fitness and registration certificates throughout the state.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Act 1988, transport vehicles must have valid registration and fitness certificates, and for non-transport vehicles to have valid registration documents. Despite repeated awareness campaigns, some vehicle owners have been found violating these norms and such vehicles have been involved in several accidents, the statement said.

Moreover, insurance companies do not compensate for accidents involving vehicles without valid fitness and registration certificates, it said. "Therefore, it has been decided to strictly control such vehicles and take firm action against lawbreakers," the statement said.

The RTOs will also request toll plaza authorities in their jurisdiction to restrict the movement of such vehicles. Thakur said that a strict enforcement exercise will be undertaken across the state for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act

No negligence regarding student safety will be tolerated, he said. The transport commissioner instructed the RTOs to take legal action against the heads of educational institutions if school authorities are using vehicles without valid fitness certificates and other required documents for the transportation of students.

He urged all vehicle owners to strictly adhere to the Motor Vehicles Act to avoid facing such actions.