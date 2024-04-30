Advertisement
NewsAuto
DUCATI

Ducati DesertX Rally Launched At Rs 23.7 lakh; Check Design, Features, And Other Details

DesertX Rally houses a potent 937cc L-twin engine capable of delivering 110hp

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ducati DesertX Rally Launched At Rs 23.7 lakh; Check Design, Features, And Other Details

Ducati has unveiled its latest offering in the adventure bike segment with the launch of the Ducati DesertX Rally in India. It is Priced at Rs 23.7 lakh and is designed for serious off-road enthusiasts.

Design

The Ducati DesertX Rally is designed for serious off-road enthusiasts. Its standout feature is the competition-grade suspension from Kayaba, with a fully adjustable 48mm closed cartridge USD fork providing 250mm of travel, an increase of 20mm compared to the standard model. The rear shock is also fully adjustable and offers high- and low-speed compression damping, with travel increased by 20mm to 240mm. Ground clearance has been boosted to 280mm, ideal for tackling challenging terrains.

Features

The DesertX Rally features a high-rise front fender and a carbon-fibre sump guard for added protection. The move to stronger spoked wheels with tubed tires enhances durability, while machined adjustable brake and gear pedals, along with machined front fork clamps, add a touch of premium quality. An Ohlins steering damper further improves handling and stability.

Power and Performance

DesertX Rally houses a potent 937cc L-twin engine capable of delivering 110hp. The bike retains the multiple electronic rider assists found in the standard DesertX.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA Video
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?
DNA Video
DNA: Today's Viral Speech from Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?
DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu