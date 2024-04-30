Ducati DesertX Rally Launched At Rs 23.7 lakh; Check Design, Features, And Other Details

Ducati has unveiled its latest offering in the adventure bike segment with the launch of the Ducati DesertX Rally in India. It is Priced at Rs 23.7 lakh and is designed for serious off-road enthusiasts.

Design

The Ducati DesertX Rally is designed for serious off-road enthusiasts. Its standout feature is the competition-grade suspension from Kayaba, with a fully adjustable 48mm closed cartridge USD fork providing 250mm of travel, an increase of 20mm compared to the standard model. The rear shock is also fully adjustable and offers high- and low-speed compression damping, with travel increased by 20mm to 240mm. Ground clearance has been boosted to 280mm, ideal for tackling challenging terrains.

Features

The DesertX Rally features a high-rise front fender and a carbon-fibre sump guard for added protection. The move to stronger spoked wheels with tubed tires enhances durability, while machined adjustable brake and gear pedals, along with machined front fork clamps, add a touch of premium quality. An Ohlins steering damper further improves handling and stability.

Power and Performance

DesertX Rally houses a potent 937cc L-twin engine capable of delivering 110hp. The bike retains the multiple electronic rider assists found in the standard DesertX.