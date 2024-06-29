Ducati India has recently teased the Hypermotard 698 Mono on its social media channels, signalling an upcoming launch. This model marks Ducati's return to single-cylinder bikes after decades, with the Hypermotard 698 Mono expected to be introduced in India in two variants: Standard and RVE.

Powerhouse Engine

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is expected to come with 659cc, liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine. This engine produces an impressive 77.5 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, making it the world's most powerful single-cylinder engine. For those seeking even more power, the optional Termignoni race exhaust boosts these figures to 84.5 hp and 67 Nm.

Design

The Hypermotard 698 Mono sports a striking design. Key elements include an LED headlight with a distinctive long beak, a sleek fuel tank, and a streamlined side and tail section. True to Ducati's Hypermotard styling, the twin exhaust pipes are positioned just under the tailpiece.

Features

The chassis of he Hypermotard 698 Mono comprises a steel trellis frame and a steel-tube subframe, complemented by an aluminum swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by an adjustable Marzocchi USD fork at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. The bike features a six-speed gearbox paired with a slip-and-assist clutch. While the RVE variant includes a quickshifter as standard, the base variant offers it as an optional upgrade.

The braking system of the vehicle features Brembo M4.32 brake calipers at the front, gripping a 330mm disc, and a 245mm disc at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono might come equipped with three power modes, cornering ABS, four ride modes, traction control, and wheelie control. These settings are accessible via a 3.8-inch LCD instrument cluster.