Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono To Launch In India Soon? Check What's Revealed
Ducati India has recently teased the Hypermotard 698 Mono on its social media channels, signalling an upcoming launch. This model marks Ducati's return to single-cylinder bikes after decades, with the Hypermotard 698 Mono expected to be introduced in India in two variants: Standard and RVE.
Powerhouse Engine
The Hypermotard 698 Mono is expected to come with 659cc, liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine. This engine produces an impressive 77.5 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, making it the world's most powerful single-cylinder engine. For those seeking even more power, the optional Termignoni race exhaust boosts these figures to 84.5 hp and 67 Nm.
Design
The Hypermotard 698 Mono sports a striking design. Key elements include an LED headlight with a distinctive long beak, a sleek fuel tank, and a streamlined side and tail section. True to Ducati's Hypermotard styling, the twin exhaust pipes are positioned just under the tailpiece.
Features
The chassis of he Hypermotard 698 Mono comprises a steel trellis frame and a steel-tube subframe, complemented by an aluminum swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by an adjustable Marzocchi USD fork at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. The bike features a six-speed gearbox paired with a slip-and-assist clutch. While the RVE variant includes a quickshifter as standard, the base variant offers it as an optional upgrade.
The braking system of the vehicle features Brembo M4.32 brake calipers at the front, gripping a 330mm disc, and a 245mm disc at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper.
The Hypermotard 698 Mono might come equipped with three power modes, cornering ABS, four ride modes, traction control, and wheelie control. These settings are accessible via a 3.8-inch LCD instrument cluster.
