Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Special Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 21.30 lakh

Ducati has launched the new special edition Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st championship 20th Anniversary motorcycle for the Indian market. The new special edition motorcycle has been priced at Rs 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

As the name of the bike suggests, it commemorates the career of the Australian rider Troy Bayliss. It gets graphics similar to the graphics on Bayliss' Ducati 996R racing bike, which helped him with his first title.

The Panigale V2 base of the bike features "Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary" graphics. It does so with the number '21' representing the race number of Troy Bayliss and a Shell logo to give a visual connection with the racing bike.

It is further accentuated by a green and white colour, giving tribute to the Italian flag with the original red colour of the bike. It also gets Bayliss' autograph on the fuel tank along with the bike's name and a number representing the unique model.

The bike also gets an NX30 front fork and TTX36 rear shock absorbers from the house of Ohlins to improve the performance. Adding to it, the bike gets a steering damper. All of this has brought down the weight of the bike to improve the overall performance.

The decreased weight of the bike also results from the lithium-ion battery. In addition, it also gets a rider seat made of two materials with double stitching and an exhaust made of carbon fibre and titanium. It has also been equipped with self-cleaning brake and clutch pumps.

The special edition Ducati is powered by the same 995cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine revving up to 10,750 rpm to give out 155hp and max torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

