Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh

Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard is launched in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model adds to the brand's Scrambler 800 lineup in the Indian market and comes with updated aesthetics complemented by exterior paint and livery. The livery is a combination of Ducati GP'19 Red colour with Star White Silk which is highly inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti. These new modern designs on the bikes are expected to attract younger customers as per the company.

Along with the new paint scheme the Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard also features a high front mudguard, a flat seat with the Ducati emblem on the seat and a low Aluminium handlebar. To give it a more distinctive look it also has a side number plate. Moreover, it also gets a round LED DRL headlight as standard.

In addition, the equipment list of the Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard is quite long with an LCD instrument cluster with gear and fuel levels on display and a USB charging port. Furthermore, it also gets a storage compartment under the seat. Adding to it the Urban Motard comes with interchangeable aluminium side panels.

Talking about the hardware, the bike is based on the tubular steel trellis frame using 41 mm Kayaba USD forks as front suspension and mono-shock for the rear end. The breaking responsibility is taken care of by a 330mm disc in the front end working with a four-piston calliper and a 245mm disc at the rear aided by a dual-channel ABS.

The bike seeks power from an 803cc L-Tein, air-cooled engine that churns out 72 hp at 8,250 rpm and peak torque of 66.2 Nm revving at 5,750 rpm. The engine works with a 6-speed transmission with a hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multi-plate clutch.