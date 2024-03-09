Ducati Unveils 2024 Streetfighter V4 S: Check Details

Ducati enthusiasts in India have reason to rejoice as the motorcycle brand introduces the latest member of its V4 lineup – the 2024 Streetfighter V4 S. It is packed with a slew of upgrades and it boasts an aggressive design. Let's delve into the details of this bike.

Ducati 2024 Streetfighter V4 S Design and Features

The 2024 Streetfighter V4 S comes in two captivating colors: Grey Nero and Ducati Red. Building upon its predecessor's legacy, this iteration flaunts a refreshed appearance, featuring newly designed LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and LED headlights that mirror the Panigale V4 aesthetics.

One of the standout upgrades is the revamped fuel tank, borrowing from the Panigale V4's design for enhanced support and a spacious capacity of up to 16.5 liters. Moreover, the bike's swingarm pivot has been strategically positioned 4mm higher, promising improved stability and precision for riders.

Performance

The 2024 Streetfighter V4 S comes with a formidable 1,103CC V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine, delivering an exhilarating performance. It boasts 205bhp of peak power at 13,000rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm.

This bike features 4 power modes including Full, High, Medium, and Low. Notably, the addition of Full and Low power modes caters to diverse riding preferences, offering enhanced control and customization. Additionally, a 'Wet' riding mode ensures safety in adverse conditions by limiting power to 165hp with smoother delivery.

Enhanced Riding Dynamics

The 2024 Streetfighter V4 S is equipped with a semi-active Öhlins suspension system. This includes an NIX30 43mm USD fork at the front and a TTX36 mono-shock at the rear, coupled with an updated SmartEC 2.0 interface. Such advancements promise a refined and responsive riding experience, whether cruising through city streets or tackling challenging terrains.

Further elevating its performance, the V4 S models come fitted with forged Aluminium alloy Marchesini rims, enhancing both agility and aesthetics on the road.

Pricing and Availability

Enthusiasts eager to experience the thrill of the 2024 Streetfighter V4 S can do so at a price of Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom). With deliveries expected to commence within a month, anticipation is high among Ducati aficionados across the country.