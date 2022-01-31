Economic Survey 2022: Consistent increase in construction of National Highways and roads since FY14

The Economic Survey on January 31 said the extent and quality of infrastructure determine the ability of a country to utilize its comparative advantage and enable cost competitiveness. Having said that, the survey reveals a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14, with 13,327 kms constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20.

"Infrastructure is the backbone for any economy," the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament said. It said in 2021-22 (till September), 3,824 kms of the road network was constructed.

"There has been a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14 with 13,327 kms of roads constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20, indicating an increase of 30.2 percent over the previous year," it further said. According to the Survey, the significant upturn in road construction in 2020-21 was due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 percent as compared to the previous year.

Read also: Mercedes-Benz sued after soft-close door cuts-off man's thumb

A reflection of the was impetus given by the government to a critical sector that generates employment and supports infrastructure during a pandemic year. The survey also noted that road infrastructure is widely recognized as a potent means of socio-economic integration and is vital for the economic development of the country.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute