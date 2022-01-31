हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Economic Survey 2022

Economic Survey 2022: Consistent increase in construction of National Highways and roads since FY14

"Infrastructure is the backbone for any economy," the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament said.

Image for representation

The Economic Survey on January 31 said the extent and quality of infrastructure determine the ability of a country to utilize its comparative advantage and enable cost competitiveness. Having said that, the survey reveals a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14, with 13,327 kms constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20.

"Infrastructure is the backbone for any economy," the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament said. It said in 2021-22 (till September), 3,824 kms of the road network was constructed.

"There has been a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14 with 13,327 kms of roads constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20, indicating an increase of 30.2 percent over the previous year," it further said. According to the Survey, the significant upturn in road construction in 2020-21 was due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 percent as compared to the previous year.

A reflection of the was impetus given by the government to a critical sector that generates employment and supports infrastructure during a pandemic year. The survey also noted that road infrastructure is widely recognized as a potent means of socio-economic integration and is vital for the economic development of the country. 

With inputs from PTI 

