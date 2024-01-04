Engineering Student Misuses Mahindra XUV700’s ADAS, Sits On Window To Dance: WATCH

Mahindra XUV700 is a product of great potential. Customers accepted its entry into the Indian automotive space with high warmth. Upon its launch in the year 2021, the XUV700 garnered almost a lakh bookings in the first week itself. While it had a slew of segment-first features, the inclusion of the Level-2 ADAS suite remained a highlight of the SUV. Designed to keep the occupants safe with the active safety net, the feature has garnered the limelight for its wrong and unlawful use. Recently, an engineering student was seen performing dangerous stunts with the help of ADAS, putting himself and other road users in a dangerous situation.

Mahindra XUV700 ADAS Misuse

In the video that went viral on the internet, the engineering student leaves the car to be driven by the ADAS while he gets out of the window and dances. The clip comes courtesy of YouTuber Nikhil Rana. The clip shows the engineering student dancing while sitting on the driver-side window. The front passenger records him, as he holds the steering wheel with his other hand. Joining in the dancing act are fellow passengers, who get out through the panoramic sunroof and dance. Well, it seems like owners have started abiding by Mahindra’s tagline for XUV700’s equipment list - Tech That Spoils You, rather seriously.

Mahindra XUV700 ADAS Features

ADAS is designed as an active safety net to avoid any mishaps with the help of steering, braking, and throttle inputs. The ADAS offers various features to keep occupants safe, namely automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist and more. Needless to say, multiple reckless applications of the system have come to limelight in the recent past. Earlier, a video surfaced on the internet, where a group of guys were seen playing chess, as the car drove on its own with the assistance of advanced driver aids.

Mahindra XUV700 Specs & Price

The Mahindra XUV700 currently starts from Rs 14.03 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level trim and goes up to Rs 26.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It is on sale with two powertrain options. Buyers can choose to settle down with either a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor or a 2.2L mHawk oil burner. Also, both of these engine options come with two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Furthermore, the option of AWD layout is available, but with the diesel power plant only.