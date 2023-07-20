Exclusive Interview With Puneet Anand On Hyundai Exter, Focus On SUVs & More

Hyundai India recently launched the Exter sub-compact SUV in the country, its second SUV in the sub 4-metre segment. The Hyundai Exter joins an expansive list of SUVs to be launched in India, under various body segments, including the Creta, Alcazar, Tucson among others. Hyundai, the largest car exporter and second largest carmaker in India eyes to capitalize on the growing demand of small SUVs in India and hence joins Tata Motors to become only the second automaker to have two SUVs in the sub 4-metre category. While Tata Motors has Nexon as the compact SUV and Punch as sub-compact SUV, Hyundai now has Venue as the compact SUV and Exter as sub-compact SUV.

We were recently invited to the media drive of the Hyundai Exter in Jaipur and at the sidelines of the test drive, we had a conversation with Puneet Anand, Associate Vice President & Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs & Corporate Communication, Hyundai Motor India. Here's an excerpt from our conversation around the Hyundai Exter, growing focus of automakers on SUVs and electric vehicles:

Tell Us About The Hyundai Exter

Talking about the Hyundai Exter, Puneet Anand said that the new car is an entry-level SUV, our second SUV in the sub 4-metre category, highlighting our trust in the demand in the market. Hyundai is the only brand with over 50% market share in the SUV segment and aims to take it a notch up with the new Hyundai Exter. He said that Hyundai believes that the Exter will create new opportunities for the brand and moreover, to the buyers.

Why is Hyundai Focusing On SUVs?

On being asked about the growing focus of Hyundai India on SUVs, Puneet Anand said that the market demand is dictating the brand's rising focus on SUVs. He says that the company now has an SUV in every segment, including Exter in the sub-compact segment, Venue as an compact SUV, Creta as mid-size SUV, Alcazar as 6/7-seater SUV and Tucson as a 5-seater premium SUV.

He further says that despite the market trend of SUVs, Hyundai is focusing on every other body type as well. They launched the all-new Verna and new i20 in 2023, both of which are doing good in their respective segments. In fact, the Hyundai Verna is the best-selling mid-size sedan in India, outpacing the rivals.

Electric Vehicles In India

Speaking about the electric vehicles, Puneet Anand said that Hyundai was the first automaker to launch an electric SUV in India in the form of the Hyundai Kona, with over 450 km of range. Later, Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 as its flagship electric vehicle in India. He says that the idea is not just to launch electric vehicles, but to offer and array of green cars in India.

While Electric Cars represent the clean mobility, Hyundai is also focusing on offering CNG options to its customers, as they are easily available, and affordable. In fact, the Hyundai Exter gets a CNG option as well, offering mileage of 27.1 km/kg.