Exclusive: Why new-age technologies like 5G, EV, AI need immediate implementation in vehicles?

The automotive industry is perhaps in the middle of one of the biggest paradigm shifts since its inception. On one hand, automotive design has been evolving and becoming increasingly complex since it requires the integration of mechanical, electrical, electronics, and communications systems. Consumers today demand a greater number of functionalities including greater comfort, easy handling, and better in-car experience, which manufacturers must accommodate while keeping costs down and ensuring sustainable manufacturing practices. High number of fatal road accidents has brought a greater emphasis on safety of automobiles.

Rapid urbanization and the advent of smart cities have spurred the demand for easier commuting options such as self-driving cars and connected vehicles. There is also growing awareness about climate change and the need for sustainability, which are driving demand for eMobility or electric vehicles. Therefore, automotive manufacturers must embrace technology both in designing superior automobiles but also to streamline manufacturing processes to cater to the new demands.

Smart Manufacturing with AI, Digital Twins, and 5G

Traditional techniques for design and testing often fall short in meeting the level of complexity that new-age products demand. Autonomous vehicles are a great example since they require autonomous decision-making and the ability to interface with external devices or platforms, which traditional manufacturing and design processes cannot accommodate. This has necessitated the shift toward the adoption of techniques such as the use of digital twins in conjunction with AI.

By combining virtual manufacturing simulations with real-life learnings, digital twins allow for far more extensive testing for a wider range of parameters, in much lesser time. The digital twin can provide a perfect testing ground to identify new materials, try new manufacturing processes virtually, and assess performance in various conditions etc.

Adding a layer of AI on top of this can provide a range of valuable insights to predict the behaviour of the device in the future in different scenarios and set-ups. The learnings from this can inform decisions to help optimize the design before creating a physical prototype.

5G networks offer auto manufacturers the chance to build smart factories and truly take advantage of technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, augmented reality for troubleshooting, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Electric Vehicles

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is at an inflexion point across the globe. The large-scale transition to EVs is fraught with challenges around range anxiety, the lack of driveable roads and charging infrastructure, in-car experience, and above all, safety. Since the battery lies is at the heart of designing safe EVs, measures such as stringent validation of both virtual and physical design and adherence to manufacturing standards are much needed to ensure safer batteries. The Battery Management System must be designed to address battery over charging and over-discharging, battery health, safety and thermal management.

Building Autonomous Vehicles

Various Advanced Driving Assist Systems (ADAS) such as ACC, AEB, LKA, etc. together form the backbone of any autonomous driving vehicle, and hence it is absolutely essential to ensure the functionality of these systems. Another upcoming requirement will be the need for V2X communication systems with the advent of the 5G technology. These systems will also need to be tested through virtual simulations in order to validate for safety, efficiency, 24/7 through-put, etc.

Virtual simulation technology is the only way to test for the millions of test-cases that may arise due to the validation requirements of above-mentioned systems and technologies. Computer-aided engineering (CAE) and driving simulations can help address these situations since it allows us to not only design the vehicle, but also design and develop the entire ecosystem, including other cars, pedestrians, bad roads, city infrastructure, and so on.

With Vehicle-To-Vehicle and vehicle-to-infra communication technologies, vehicles can send and receive signals via a wireless mesh network, thereby providing an omnipresent 360-degree awareness of surrounding risks. This not only helps drivers detect traffic conditions but also provides advanced anti-collision systems and parking assistance.

Conclusion

As mobility evolves to meet the changing requirements of today’s customers, automotive manufacturers must adapt and deliver relevant innovations quickly and effectively. Embracing new technologies is critical to achieving this.

This article is authored by Sridhar Dharmarajan, Executive VP & MD, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, India and MSC Software, Indo-Pacific. All views are personal.