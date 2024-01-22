trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712536
Explore Top 4 CNG Cars with Sunroofs - A Blend of Economy and Luxury

Jan 22, 2024
In the realm of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) vehicles, finding a car that offers the luxury of a sunroof can be challenging. However, for those who desire both eco-friendly fuel efficiency and a touch of elegance, there are notable options. We’ve curated a list of four CNG cars, each boasting the sought-after feature of a sunroof.

CNG Cars Featuring Sunroofs: As petrol and diesel prices continue to escalate, CNG cars emerge as a cost-effective alternative. Amidst this shift, the allure for sunroofs in cars has seen a significant uptick. Here’s a look at four models that successfully merge CNG efficiency with the luxury of a sunroof 

Tata Altroz CNG

Launched in May 2023, the Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback equipped with a CNG powertrain and a single-pane sunroof. The feature becomes available from its mid-spec XM+ (S) model, priced at ₹8.85 Lakh. It's outfitted with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, air purifier, and automatic climate control.

Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch mirrors the Altroz in offering a sunroof in its CNG variant. Available in the Accomplished Dazzle S variant, priced at ₹9.68 Lakh, it includes a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic air conditioning, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a push-button start/stop feature.

Hyundai Exter CNG

Hyundai’s Exter CNG variant is equipped with a single-pane sunroof in its SX model, which is priced at ₹9.06 Lakh. Additional features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, electronic stability control, and automatic climate control.

Maruti Brezza CNG

The Maruti Brezza’s ZXi CNG variant features a single-pane sunroof and comes with a price tag of ₹12 Lakh. This variant is also equipped with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system.


This compilation caters to those who are in pursuit of a vehicle that harmoniously combines the environmental benefits of CNG with the added luxury of a sunroof, ensuring a drive that’s both responsible and enjoyable.

