Fact Check: Has NGT Revoked Ban on Old Petrol, Diesel Cars in Delhi-NCR? Govt Reveals Truth

The National Green Tribunal, in 2016, issued an order to ban vehicles older than 15 years (petrol) and 10 years (diesel) from plying on the roads of Delhi-NCR. The decision was taken to reduce the increasing level of pollution in the national capital region. This ban affected all vehicles registered in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad. The vehicle owners of such vehicles either have to sell their vehicles outside of NCR region, or scrap their vehicles. A notification is circulating on the internet stating that the NGT has revoked the ban on the older vehicles.

This circular is widely shared on various social media platforms, including chatting apps like WhatsApp. Now, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification regarding this circular, terming it as fake news.

A fake news is in circulation in Social Media claiming that MoRTH has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by Hon'ble NGT on vehicles (10 year old for diesel and 15 year old for petrol) in Delhi NCR. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) February 13, 2023

Govt Issues Clarification

In a series of tweets, MoRTH termed the circulation as fake news. "A fake news is in circulation in Social Media claiming that MoRTH has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by Hon'ble NGT on vehicles (10 year old for diesel and 15 year old for petrol) in Delhi NCR."

"It also claims that the RC of such vehicles can be renewed by a payment of Rs 5,000. MoRTH wishes to clarify that the ban imposed by Hon'ble NGT, and upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, is still in force," they added.

"The notification GSR 901(E) dated 22-12-2022, which is in circulation, is published by this Ministry to regulate the trading of in-use registered vehicles and is no way concerned with the ban imposed by the Hon’ble NGT."