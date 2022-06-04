हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fast and Furious

Fast and Furious fame Sung Kang visits Royal Enfield in England, checks out Shotgun 650

Known for driving JDMs in the Fast and Furious movies actor Sung Kang is also a motorcycle enthusiast depicted by his recent visit to Royal Enfield in Enfield in England.

Image Source- Instagram

The Fast and Furious movies are well-known for their exhilarating action sequences with extraordinary cars. The movie is synonymous with the names of actors like Paul Walked, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and others. Among all these names, one other name that instantly clicks is Sung Kang, who brought the character of Han Lue to life. Giving us the flawless action sequences in The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift driving a JDM in the form of a Mazda RX-7. However, the actor also has a similar affection for motorcycles.

Recently, the Fast and Furious fame Sung Kang paid a visit to the Royal Enfield R&D facility in England. The news was confirmed through a post he made via his Instagram account. He described how inspired he was to experience 121-year-old history. In his words, "Inspiring day meeting the passionate artisans behind @royalenfield. Humbled that you would for share your 121-year history & current process with me. Truly honored to be welcomed by the Royal Enfield family."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sung Kang's post shows him checking out Royal Enfield's Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. Moreover, the actor showed his keen interest in the Royal Enfield's heritage, clearly depicted by the pictures with the vintage motorcycle. However, the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept seemed to captivate the Fast & Furious star the most. The production version of the SG650 Concept will be called Shotgun 650 and will be available soon.

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycle brands in India. And Indians are already quite impatient about the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, and after seeing the Fast Furious star with the bike, the enthusiast might get envious of him. But for, those who are interested in the motorcycle can have a closer look at the motorcycle through the celebrities' photos.

Moreover, Sung Kang's post also gives us a kind of an introductory tour of Royal Enfield's history and designs. 

