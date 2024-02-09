February 2024 Car Sale: Massive Discounts on Mahindra, Maruti, Hyundai And Honda Models

Car manufacturers are rolling out significant discounts on a variety of models, including SUVs, to boost sales and clear out their MY2023 inventory. This February 2024 brings a golden opportunity for buyers to avail themselves of these offers and save big.

Mahindra's Discount Offers

Mahindra is leading the charge with hefty discounts on its XUV300 and XUV400 models, showcasing the brand's commitment to providing value to its customers.

Maruti's Savings Galore

Not to be outdone, Maruti is offering discounts of up to ₹1.50 lakh on its NEXA and ARENA line of cars, making it a perfect time for Maruti enthusiasts to make a purchase.

Highlighted Deals

Mahindra Bolero (2023): Enjoy benefits up to ₹1 lakh.

Hyundai Verna (2023): Save up to ₹55,000.

Hyundai Alcazar (2023): Get up to ₹45,000 off.

Mahindra XUV300 (2023): Avail benefits worth up to ₹1.82 lakh.

Mahindra XUV400 (2023): Grab a whopping discount of up to ₹4.2 lakh.

Maruti Grand Vitara (2023): Offers include savings up to ₹75,000.

Maruti Jimny (2023): Discounts reach up to ₹1.5 lakh.

Maruti Fronx (2023): Save up to ₹83,000.

Maruti Alto K10: Benefits up to ₹62,000.

S-Presso and Wagon R: Enjoy up to ₹61,000 in savings.

Honda City: Avail up to ₹1.11 lakh off.

Honda Amaze: Get up to ₹92,000 in discounts.

Additional Hyundai Offers

Hyundai is also extending its discount spree across many models, including a ₹55,000 cut on the 2023 Verna sedan and a cash discount of up to ₹2 lakh on the Tucson SUV. Models like the Grand i10 Nios, Alcazar, Aura, Venue, and i20 also feature attractive discounts ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹48,000.

Note to Buyers

It's important to remember that these offers might change. Therefore, potential buyers should get in touch with dealerships to confirm the current deals before making any decisions.

This February, car buyers have a plethora of options to choose from, with discounts that promise substantial savings across a range of popular models. Whether you're in the market for an SUV or a compact car, now is an excellent time to explore these deals.