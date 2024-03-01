Ferrari Purosangue Arrives In India At Rs 10.5 Crore: Details

Ferrari fans in India are in for a treat as the much-anticipated Ferrari Purosangue has finally made its debut in the country. The recent commencement of customer deliveries has unveiled not just the vehicle itself but also its India price tag, set at a staggering Rs 10.5 crore, ex-showroom India. However, this price isn't for a stripped-down version; Ferrari ensures that Indian customers receive a comprehensive package of features and options to enhance their driving experience.

Ferrari Purosangue Specifications And Features

The base model comes loaded with a suite of features including the iconic Ferrari shields on the flanks, upgraded wheels, painted brake calipers, contrast stitching for the interior, and a suspension lift function. Notably, this suspension lift function operates on both axles, not just the front, adding versatility to the Purosangue's capabilities. While the standard offering includes eight captivating colors, customers can explore additional hues from Ferrari's extensive catalog, providing endless customization possibilities.

The Purosangue stands out with its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine. It delivers an impressive 725hp and 716Nm of torque.

Ferrari Purosangue Price Dynamics

While the initial price may seem substantial, prospective buyers should brace themselves for further increases. With the order books closed until 2026, future bookings are anticipated to come with a hefty price hike of up to 20 percent. Surprisingly, this doesn't deter eager enthusiasts, with sources revealing a lengthy queue of individuals willing to wait for their chance to own this automotive masterpiece. Ferrari prioritizes existing customers for fulfillment of orders, ensuring loyalty is duly rewarded.