Festive Season Drives Strong Sales Growth For Lexus India

Lexus Car Sales In India: This festive season has proven to be a strong period for Lexus India, as it reports a noteworthy year-over-year sales growth of 43% in sales for the month of October 2024 as compared to October last year. According to the company, "High demand across Lexus’ lineup and strong customer engagement have fuelled this momentum. Additionally, Lexus India has also registered a growth of 14% for the calendar year up to October 2024 as compared to the same period last year."

"The Lexus ES model continues to be a standout this festive season as well, contributing to 58% of Lexus India’s total sales in October 2024", the company said in an official release, adding that, the sustained demand reflects the model’s luxurious design, craftsmanship, and the deep-rooted connection Indian consumers feel for the “Made in India” product that Lexus is committed to delivering.

Lexus India has also seen an impressive 46% growth in its SUV product lineup in October 2024 as compared to October last year. However, the company has not revealed the sales volume. It just shared the sales growth in terms of percentage only.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India said “We are deeply grateful to our guests for their support and overwhelming response during this festive season, the growth is a testament to the trust our guests place in Lexus brand and our commitment to deliver high-quality products and experiences that enrich their journeys with us."

"We also thank our dealer partners for their unwavering support in helping us deliver Lexus values to our esteemed guests. Together we are committed to creating memorable and refined experiences. In this direction, we are curating engaging events like the Lexus Golf Challenge, through which we continue to enrich and enhance guest engagement alongside other Lexus’ guest-centric initiatives”, he added.