Flights From Delhi to Jabalpur To Resume from March 1, Announces Aviation Minister

As per officials, SpiceJet will operate the flight service between Delhi- Jabalpur two days a week starting from March.

|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 07:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, said that the direct flights from Delhi to Jabalpur and Mumbai to Jabalpur would restart from March.

According to officials, SpiceJet will operate the flight service between Delhi- Jabalpur two days a week starting from March 1 while the flight service between Mumbai-Jabalpur will be operated from March 2.

“I am delighted that with the support of SpiceJet, Jabalpur will get additional connectivity to Mumbai and Delhi,” said Scindia.

“This will not only ensure an easy and time-saving travel experience for the people of Jabalpur but also enhance trade, commerce and employment opportunities,” said the minister.

“Jabalpur Airport is also set to get a new terminal building, being built at a cost of Rs. 412 crore which will further give new energy to travel and economic growth,” he added.

