Force Gurkha 5- Door Unveiled In India; Check Design, Features, And Other Details

Force Gurkha 5-Door: After long anticipation and numerous speculations, Force Motors has finally revealed the Gurkha 5-door. The launch of this off-roader will be in the first week of May. However, the bookings have already commenced and you can book it at Force’s pan-India dealerships for Rs 25,000.

Force Gurkha 5-Door Design

The Force Gurkha 5-Door is a longer-wheelbase variant of the 3-door Force Gurkha. This offroader has seats for extra passengers. It has retained the Gurkha 3-door’s boxy design. Its styling is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. It features circular LED headlights in front along with LED DRLs. It comes with a rectangular grille the ‘Gurkha’ moniker and round fog lights. It features 18-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, a snorkel, an integrated ladder, a tow hook, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Features

Force Gurkha 5-Door features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a digital instrument cluster. This SUV is also equipped with a telescopic adjustable steering wheel, TPMS, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD. 7 people can be seated in this vehicle.

Powertrain

The Force Gurkha 5-door is powered by a 2.6-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine. It produces 138 BHP and 320 Nm. The engine of this offroader is integrated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a shift-on-fly 4x4 system.