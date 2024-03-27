Force Motors Teases Upcoming Gurkha 5-Door SUV, To Rival Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Force Motors has recently teased the highly anticipated new addition to its Gurkha range, the Gurkha 5-Door. This new model is set to launch in the coming months, marking a significant development in the lineup nearly three years after the debut of the current-gen Gurkha, which has been exclusively available in a three-door body style. The previous generation of the Gurkha offered both three-door and five-door variants. Interestingly, Mahindra Thar 5-Doory is also expected to launch in mid-2024. Read here to know more details

Design and Features

The teaser images provide a glimpse of the Gurkha 5-Door in profile, showcasing its iconic boxy and upright proportions, reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Despite the addition of two extra doors, the Gurkha 5-Door might retain all the distinctive body lines of its three-door counterpart. Notable changes could include a longer wheelbase, rear doors, and adjustments to the glasshouse, such as smaller rear windows.

Spy shots of test cars further hint at a revised front fascia for the larger Gurkha, featuring a redesigned grille and more square-shaped headlamps compared to the round units on the 3-Door model.

Interior and Seating

Inside the cabin, the Gurkha 5-Door is expected to share many design elements with the 3-Door variant, including the dashboard and centre console. However, Force Motors may introduce additional features in the 5-Door model. Crucially, the 5-Door Gurkha could offer three rows of seating, with the middle row likely featuring a conventional bench seat instead of individual seats.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Gurkha 5-Door is expected to feature the same 2.6-liter, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 91 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. It be might be available in both rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations, with the 4x4 variant boasting locking differentials on each axle for enhanced off-road capabilities.

Competition With Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV is expected to feature two engine options: a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 CRDe diesel engine with 130bhp and 300Nm torque, and a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine delivering 150bhp and 320Nm torque. These engines are expected to be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The price range for the Mahindra Thar 5-door is estimated to be between Rs 12.50 lakh and Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete directly with the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door SUV.