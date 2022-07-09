Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of SUVs and advising owners to park them outside. Additionally, the business revealed that it is recalling an additional 100,000 SUVs in the US due to a different issue that also results in engine fires. Ford recalled around 39,000 large SUVs, including the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, in the US in May and advised owners to park them outside and away from buildings. After learning about five additional fires on Friday, the firm increased that recall to include more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year.

At the time of the first recall, Ford didn't know what was causing the fires. But on Friday, the company said it had traced the cause to printed circuit boards that are susceptible to an electrical short. The company says it has reports of 21 fires and one injury, but no reports of fires extending to buildings.

The circuit boards are part of the battery junction box. Dealers will check the box for melting damage and replace it if needed. They'll also remove or repair a cooling fan ground wire that connects to the junction box. Parts are expected to be available in early September.

The other recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, as well as some Ford Maverick small pickups. All have a 2.5-litre hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Ford says if the engine fails, significant amounts of oil and fuel vapour can leak onto hot parts, causing a fire. The company says it has 23 reports worldwide of fires while the engines are on, but no injuries.

Engines can fail due to a crankshaft machining problem. That problem has been fixed in production, but the recalled vehicles could have it. The recall repair doesn't address the engine failures. Ford said in a statement that engine failures are rare, with 0.17 repairs per 1,000 vehicles.

Dealers will add drain holes to an under-hood shield and change the active grille shutters to allow more air flow and reduce under-hood temperatures to below the ignition points of fuel vapor or engine oil.