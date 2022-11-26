Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton DRIFTING Nissan Skyline R-34 GTR on streets of Japan: Watch video

In 2022, seven times F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has not been able to win a race. Now, after his last season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 37-year-old is enjoying his time driving cars off the track. The racing legend recently posted a video on his Instagram driving a Nissan GT-R and showing off his skills with the JDM. Based on the looks of it, the F1 driver seems to be loving his time with the Nissan. It probably has something to do with the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 he drove last.

Lewis Hamilton can be seen burning out with the Nissan GT-R all-wheel-drive. The video is reminiscent of Paul Walker driving the Nissan Skyline in the Fast and Furious movies. Moreover, the skilled driver didn't have mercy on the car, considering the smoke coming out of the transmission tunnel in the cabin. It is not hard to guess that the smoke is definitely a bad sign for the car.

Before this, Ineos Automotive shared a video of Hamilton going off-road with a BMW-powered Grenadier. The video was majorly focused on showing the ladder-frame SUVs' capabilities on tough terrain.

Lewis Hamilton is a very well-known motorhead, and his car collection speaks loud and clear for it. The race track champion owns multiple mechanical marvels like Ferrari LaFerrari, Shelby 437 Cobra, and McLaren P1. The one common factor in all of these models is that these models embrace speed and are the finest production cars.

Earlier, the racing champion also owned one of the Pagani Zonda 760LH, which he later sold by the end of 2021 after driving for less than 1,000 km. He was even once reported saying that the car was "terrible to drive" and "handling wise its the worst." However, in the future, things changed for him as better cars came his way. As Lewis Hamilton was also involved in the development of the Mercedes-AMG one, which is one of the best cars from the German manufacturers.