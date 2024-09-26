Planning For A New Car? From Budget To Luxury, Check Out 6 Models Launching In October 2024

Upcoming Cars In October 2024: October 2024 marks the beginning of the festive season, and car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Nissan, and BYD are gearing up to launch exciting new models while offering attractive discounts on their existing cars. Here are 6 upcoming cars that will be launching in October 2024.

New Kia Carnival (3rd Oct)

Kia will reveal the prices of the new Kia Carnival, a facelift of its fourth-generation model, on 3rd October. This updated MPV will come with exterior and interior changes, but the engine will remain the same. It will have a 2.2L diesel engine producing 193bhp and 441Nm of torque

Kia EV9 (3rd Oct)

Kia's new electric SUV, the EV9, will also be launched on 3rd October. It will be the most expensive Kia model in India, available as a 6-seater GT-Line AWD variant. The EV9 will feature a 99.8kWh battery and dual electric motors producing 384bhp and 700Nm of torque, offering a driving range of 561km.

Nissan Magnite Facelift (4th Oct)

On 4th October, Nissan will launch the facelift version of the Magnite. The changes to this subcompact SUV will be minor, with slight updates to the front grille, headlights, and alloy wheels. The updated Magnite will continue to have the same engine options: a 72bhp 1.0L NA engine and a 100bhp 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

BYD eMax 7 (8th Oct)

BYD will launch the eMax 7 EV on 8th October. The eMax 7 will offer a three-row seating layout and come with advanced features like ADAS, a panoramic glass roof, and premium materials inside.

Mercedes E-Class LWB (9th Oct)

Mercedes will launch the new long-wheelbase E-Class on 9th October. This new model will be slightly larger than its predecessor. It will be available with two engine options—a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.0L turbo diesel—both with mild hybrid systems.

New-Gen Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new-generation Dzire in October, however, the exact date hasn't been announced. The new Dzire will feature an updated design and come with major feature upgrades, including an electric sunroof and new tech features like a 9-inch touchscreen.