From Curvv, Basalt To Thar 5-Door: New Car Launches In August 2024

Upcoming Cars In August 2024: At least five car launches are scheduled for August, including the Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt, and the Mahindra Thar 5-Door (Roxx). Let's take a look at the upcoming car launches in August 2024.

1. Nissan X-Trail

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is set to go on sale in August 2024. It will be available as a CBU model. Initially, the company will bring 150 units of the X-Trail. It is expected to be priced around Rs 40 to Rs 45 lakh, ex-showroom.

2. Citroen Basalt

Citroen is all set to launch its new product in the Indian market, named Basalt. It will be based on the CMP architecture. This coupe-designed SUV will feature a sharp, receding roofline that gives the car a sporty edge. It is expected to be launched on August 2, and is likely to feature a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine.

3. Tata Curvv, Curvv EV

Tata Motors is set to launch its upcoming coupe SUV, called Curvv, in August 2024. It will be available with both ICE and EV powertrains. The launch is slated for August 7. The ICE-powered Curvv is expected to come with three engine options, while the Curvv electric is likely to offer two battery pack options.

4. Mahindra Thar Roxx

One of the most anticipated cars of the year, the Thar Roxx, is scheduled for launch on August 15. The Thar Roxx is the 5-door version of the current Mahindra Thar, featuring a longer wheelbase, additional doors, updated features, and new design elements, making it more practical than the ongoing Thar.

5. Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid

Lamborghini plans to launch the top-of-the-line Urus in India on August 9, called the Urus SE Hybrid. It will feature exterior enhancements over the standard Urus and additional features, such as a new 12.3-inch central touchscreen. It is expected to be equipped with a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system.

6. Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the CLE Cabriolet in India on August 8. This brand-new convertible, built on Mercedes’ Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, shares its underpinnings with the current C-Class and the upcoming E-Class. It will likely be offered in two variants: the CLE 300 4MATIC and the CLE 450 4MATIC.

7. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

In addition to the CLE Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the facelifted AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in India on August 8. The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, derived from the GLC, features a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine coupled with mild-hybrid technology.