2025's Most Anticipated 7-Seater SUVs: The Indian automobile market is set to witness several new SUVs in 2025. Major players like Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, and Skoda are gearing up to launch new models. Among the three-row or 7-seater SUV segment, five highly anticipated launches include the Maruti Grand Vitara 7-seater, Tata Safari EV, and more. Let's know more about each of them:

Maruti & Toyota’s 7-Seater SUVs

According to media reports, Maruti Suzuki will introduce a 7-seater version of its Grand Vitara in 2025. This model is expected to share its platform, design, and features with the 5-seater Grand Vitara but will have a longer body for more space and accommodate extra seating.

Expected cosmetic updates might include redesigned alloy wheels and a full-width LED light bar at the rear. The SUV will feature the same 1.5L petrol mild-hybrid and Atkinson cycle powertrains as its smaller sibling. It is expected to launch sometime next year.

Reports suggest that Toyota will also launch its own version of this SUV with distinct design tweaks to match its brand identity. While the interiors and powertrain options will remain the same as Maruti’s version, Toyota’s 7-seater is expected to debut in late 2025.

Tata Safari EV

Tata Motors is set to expand its electric SUV range with several models in the pipeline, including the Safari EV. It will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show, slated to be held in January 2025. Spy shots suggest the Safari EV will feature a closed-off front grille, new alloy wheels, and EV-specific badging. Built on the Acti.ev platform, this electric SUV is likely to offer a range of around 500 km.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Mahindra will bring three electric SUVs to the market in 2025, including the BE6, XEV 9e, and XEV 7e. The XEV 7e, an electric version of the XUV700 (7-seater), is expected in the second half of 2025. It may feature battery options of 59kWh and 79kWh, offering a range of around 500 km.

Renault Duster 7-Seater

According to media reports, the next-generation Renault Duster is making a comeback in 2025, with both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. The 7-seater variant will compete with models like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

It’s expected to come with hybrid powertrain options, including a 1.2L turbo petrol with a 48V starter motor and a 1.6L petrol engine paired with a 1.2kWh battery pack and dual electric motors.