G20 Summit: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Carcades Rehearsals Today; Check Routes To Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police will be conducting full dress rehearsals for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. To facilitate the commuters and ensure smooth vehicle movement during this time, the police department has issued an advisory for citizens in the national capital. As per the advisory, the dress rehearsals will be held in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, i.e., September 2 and September 3.

According to the advisory, the rehearsal will take place on Saturday from 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 night. The rehearsal on Sunday will take place from 8 am to 9 am, 9:30 am to 10:30 am, and 12:30 pm to 4 pm.

G20 Summit Preparations In Delhi: Traffic Advisory September 2

During the carcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath-Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg etc, the advisory said.

Commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance and steer clear of certain roads during the designated times because they may encounter more than usual traffic. It advised drivers to travel between the north and south on Saturday using Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road, and Majnu Ka Tila.

They can use the DND Flyover, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Brar Square, and Naraina Flyover to travel between the east and west corridors.

To avoid high traffic and ensuing delays, passengers are urged to utilize Metro services as much as possible, notably the Airport Express Line, which runs from T3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport to Dwarka Sector 21 Station.

Drivers are asked to exercise patience, obey traffic laws and other rules of the road, and pay attention to Traffic Police officers posted at all intersections. In order to minimize problems, people are urged to organize their trips in advance.