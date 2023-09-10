G20 Summit Day 2: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Alert; Check New Guidelines For September 10

Ahead of the crucial Day 2 of the G20 Summit security has been stepped up in parts of the national capital on Sunday. According to the Delhi Traffic Police alert, "Police Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently, buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi."

Due to traffic regulations in connection with the G20 Summit, commuters travelling to the Airport were requested to take Rao Tula Ram Marg instead of Dhaula Kuan, the alert further stated.

It also informed that the other traffic regulations which are already in place since 08.09.23 will continue to remain in force.

From empty roads to blocked mobile networks, top-tier security formed the backdrop of the inaugural day of the G20 meeting in Delhi where leaders from across the globe gathered under one roof to attend the G20 meeting at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

To ensure watertight security during the gathering, the city was declared a no-fly zone and mobile signals at the venue were jammed to prevent any breaches, the security establishment left no stone unturned while also balancing the vigil with passenger convenience.

The traffic management plan prepared for the big ticket summit in the Delhi-NCR area has been implemented since 9 pm on September 7 and will continue till the mega event is over.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak visited Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers. Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.

The top delegates will visit Rajghat today to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi and also plant a tree there. A live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's devotional songs has also been planned.