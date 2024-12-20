Game On! Toyota’s New 4X4 SUV Set To Challenge Mahindra Scorpio-N & Thar Roxx

Toyota’s New 4X4 SUV: Toyota Kirloskar Motor plans to expand its lineup with more premium SUVs to cater to the growing demand for larger SUVs. According to media reports, the company will introduce two re-engineered Maruti Suzuki models in 2025: a three-row SUV based on the reportedly upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara 7-seater and its first electric car, based on the Maruti e-Vitara, which will make its debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is also expected to arrive next year.

The reports suggest that Toyota is also preparing to introduce a compact version of the Fortuner in upcoming years to compete with models like Mahindra Scorpio-N and Thar Roxx. This new model will likely be among the first products manufactured at Toyota’s new manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, with production starting in 2027.

New Platform

Reportedly, the new upcoming Toyota 4X4 SUV will feature a rugged design and a 4X4 drivetrain. It could be positioned between the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Fortuner. It is likely to be built on an all-new modular platform, which supports multiple body styles and powertrains. Unlike the body-on-frame chassis used for the Fortuner, this compact SUV will adopt a more versatile structure.

Fortuner-Inspired Design

The new model is expected to have Fortuner-like styling, with a high ground clearance and a strong road presence. Although exact dimensions are yet to be disclosed, it is speculated to be 4,410mm long, 1,855mm wide, and 1,870mm tall, with a wheelbase of around 2,580mm. Its design may include a flat roof and a spare tyre mounted on the tailgate, lending it a bold, off-road-ready appearance similar to the Land Cruiser.

Petrol-Hybrid Powertrain

Details about the powertrain are still under wraps, but reports suggest the SUV may use a 2.0L, 4-cylinder petrol engine with hybrid technology, similar to the Innova Hycross.