Gautam Singhania Owned GS Design Unveils Modified Toyota Innova Crysta, Force Traveller

GS Design, a venture of Industrialist Gautam Singhania is working on modifying daily-use vehicles into luxury vehicles with opulent interiors. As part of its latest project, the company has modified Toyota Innova Crysta and a Force Traveller by giving the interiors of both vehicles a complete makeover. These changes include changes in upholstery, seats, the inclusion of better features, and multiple other changes.

GS Design Modified Toyota Innova Crysta

The modified Toyota Innova Crysta gets multiple major changes among which the change in the seating layout stands out the most. The MPV now gets 2-captain chairs in the second and the third row. Furthermore, the chairs are equipped with recline and ottoman functions.

Also read: 'Got A Lemon': Billionaire Gautam Singhania Calls His Rs 3.65 Supercar 'Worst' Ever; Maserati Responds

Other changes include a strong wall separating the front and back of the cabin. Additional storage areas are included with the divider, and the 40-inch TV is put there for rear-seat entertainment. However, sizes can vary from 32 to 55 inches based on preferences. Internet and phone connectivity, ambient lighting, and a starlight headliner with a shooting star appearance, similar to Rolls-Royce cars, are all features of the customized Crysta by GS Design. The modification costs around Rs 45 lakh (including MPV's price) and can be completed in around 2.5 months.

GS Design Modified Force Traveller

The Force Traveller received similar changes. Changing the stock 7-seater layout the vehicle now gets 3 captain seats with similar features as Innova Crysta. Furthermore, it also comes with TV and other features like internet, phone connectivity, and ambient lighting. Because of the bigger cabin space, it gets a chemical toilet and mini pantry.

Since the Traveller was modified for an election campaign it has a platform that could be elevated using a hydraulic lift. For the users' protection, there is a fixed enclosure with guard rails on top. The outside of the election campaign van also features two 32-inch LED TVs and a PA system with external speakers. This modification cost around Rs 85 lakh and will take around 3 months.