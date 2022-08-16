The American carmaker Chevrolet has introduced some great cars in our market that managed to kickstart certain segments altogether. The company decided to pull the plug on its Indian operations in the year 2018. However, it announced to offer after-sales services to the owners of Chevrolet vehicles for the coming year. The company has now announced that the company will continue to serve its customers in India via a dedicated Chevrolet team for overseeing a service network, training centre, and full-fledged warehousing and logistics operation, to make genuine parts available for customers.

This commitment continues five years after Chevrolet stopped selling vehicles in India, and will continue over 2024 and beyond, as the company upholds its promise to support customers with parts availability and after-sales services during this period.

“At Chevrolet, the customer remains at the centre of everything we do, and we are committed to offering quality service for our vehicles in India,” said Devang Parpani, Director, Commercial Operations India.

To ensure easy access to service, Chevrolet has maintained a network of Authorised Service Operations with over 170 customer touchpoints. Customers can also buy genuine Chevrolet parts including batteries, lube and genuine Chevrolet parts, over the counter at these locations.

GM is also expanding their aftersales presence in India with ACDelco and will provide parts including batteries, lube and other parts for all vehicle makes.

Reiterating its focus on safety, Chevrolet also continues to appeal to its customers to get their vehicles inspected free of charge at the nearest Chevrolet Authorised Service Operations for open recall campaigns. This includes the Cruze Takata airbag safety recall. Customers can check for any recall on their vehicles at www.chevrolet.co.in/owners-area/recall.

“It is immensely gratifying to see the team in India remain focused on our important aftersales customers as they continue to deliver on the needs of vibrant parts and service operation,” said William Henrie, General Motors International Operations Aftersales Director.