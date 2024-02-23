Good News For Travelers, Himachal Pradesh to Haridwar Direct Train To Start Soon

In a significant move aimed at improving connectivity and facilitating pilgrimage, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, announced the extension of train services from Una Himachal to Haridwar.

Direct Train From Himachal To Haridwar

Anurag Thakur highlighted the immense benefits this decision will bring to the people of the region. He said, “I am happy to inform that the Railway Minister has approved the extension of Una Himachal-Saharanpur MEMU which used to run from Una to Saharanpur. This train will now run from Una to Haridwar, which will provide great transportation facilities to the passengers.”

The extension of the Una Himachal-Saharanpur MEMU train to Haridwar is expected to significantly improve transportation facilities for passengers. Thakur, representing the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency and Himachal Pradesh at the Centre, noted the importance of Haridwar as a major religious destination, particularly for pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh.

Anurag Thakur also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the Modi government, including significant investments in railway infrastructure. He pointed out that the approval of Rs 1838 crore for railway expansion in Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2023-24 demonstrates the government's dedication to improving connectivity and facilitating economic growth in the state. He said, “Government is working seriously on everything from running new trains to necessary infrastructure development etc. Rs 1838 crore has been approved for railway expansion in Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2023-24. Rs 1000 crore for the strategically important Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri railway line, Rs 450 crore for the Chandigarh-Baddi railway line and Rs 452 crore for the Nangal-Talwara railway line have been approved in the budget for the year 2023-24. This approval of Rs 1838 crore for railway expansion is 17 times more than during the year 2009-2014 during the UPA regime. At present, work is going on in the state on 4 projects worth Rs19556 crore and 258 km long.”