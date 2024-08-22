Good News: More Flights To Kolkata Ahead Of Durga Puja - Details

Air India Flights To Kolkata: Air India announced on Thursday that it will operate additional flights to Kolkata from four major cities to accommodate the increased travel demand during Durga Puja. Starting September 20, daily flights to Kolkata will be available from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for nearly a month. Additionally, an extra flight from Mumbai to Kolkata will start on September 25.

The airline also increased the frequency to Kolkata from Delhi from August 15. With these additions, Air India increased frequency on the Delhi-Kolkata route from 28 weekly to 35 weekly flights, and on the Mumbai-Kolkata route it will increase from 21 weekly to 28 weekly, the statement said.

The flights will operate at convenient times, providing greater choice and ease to travellers who plan to visit their loved ones during the joyous festive season, it said.