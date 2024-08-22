Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2781453https://zeenews.india.com/auto/good-news-more-flights-to-kolkata-ahead-of-durga-puja-details-2781453.html
NewsMobility
AIR MOBILITY

Good News: More Flights To Kolkata Ahead Of Durga Puja - Details

Additional Flights To Kolkata: Air India announced on Thursday that it will operate additional flights to Kolkata from four major cities to accommodate the increased travel demand during Durga Puja.

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Good News: More Flights To Kolkata Ahead Of Durga Puja - Details

Air India Flights To Kolkata: Air India announced on Thursday that it will operate additional flights to Kolkata from four major cities to accommodate the increased travel demand during Durga Puja. Starting September 20, daily flights to Kolkata will be available from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for nearly a month. Additionally, an extra flight from Mumbai to Kolkata will start on September 25.

The airline also increased the frequency to Kolkata from Delhi from August 15. With these additions, Air India increased frequency on the Delhi-Kolkata route from 28 weekly to 35 weekly flights, and on the Mumbai-Kolkata route it will increase from 21 weekly to 28 weekly, the statement said.

The flights will operate at convenient times, providing greater choice and ease to travellers who plan to visit their loved ones during the joyous festive season, it said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?