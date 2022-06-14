Google Maps to calculate toll prices on your route, here’s how

Upgrading its services now, Google Maps has added a new feature to its list of already existing features. The new features will allow users to get an estimation of the amount of toll tax one needs to pay on a certain route. It is to be noted that the new feature has already started appearing on both the Android and iOS apps, as per Google. The feature is not entirely new in the market, as Google had announced the feature back in April.

According to Google, the feature is available in its iOS and Android apps for "nearly 2000" toll roads in the United States, India, Japan, and Indonesia. It plans to expand support to more countries "soon."

For the planner friend: this new feature is for you.



Now when you're planning trips big and small, you can check estimated toll prices before you pick a route—and spend what you save on road snacks.

To give you a detailed insight, the toll pricing displayed on the maps will be based on the information from the local authorities, as per Google. Moreover, the toll prices will be calculated considering the time of the day. But, Google will not always give you the toll prices on your routes; there is an option to avoid getting the prices. Earlier, the maps could only alert you when you would pass a payable toll.

A few days ago, Google had added a new feature to the Maps showing the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city you are moving from. However, the feature was only available for the Android and iOS used based in the US. The data to show the AQI of the place is acquired from trusted agencies like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US. The other source of information on the air quality is PurpleAir, which is capable of giving hyper-local information about the conditions.