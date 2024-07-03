Government Focus On Non-Polluting Energy Sources To Boost Transport: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari On Non-Polluting Energy Sources: As pollution has become a huge issue in India, the focus of the government is on promoting the use of non-polluting sources to power personal and public transportation, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has said.

The minister said, "We need cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous transport solutions. Now, Indian Oil is installing 300 ethanol pumps and automobile companies are bringing in flex vehicles."

"So, instead of filling petrol at Rs 120 a litre, it is better to use ethanol at Rs 60 per litre, with the vehicle running 60% on electricity and 40% on ethanol. This will also reduce pollution," he added.

Union Minister Gadkari also stated that he is aiming for a "green revolution" in agriculture. He emphasised that he has no shortage of funds for his projects and investors are queuing up because "his ministry is sitting on a gold mine."

Union Petroleum Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said that the country was using all available forms of energy and the outlook for the sector was never better.

"No matter which way you view it, if you look at green energy, the transition, biofuels... look at the 15% transition we have done. We did 15% biofuel blending. And we are solving the problem in agriculture," the minister said.