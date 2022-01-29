Govt issues notification for retrofitting CNG/ LPG kits on vehicles, replacement of diesel engines

In the latest draft notification issued by the Transport Ministry, Government of India, modification of vehicles has been allowed for retro fitment of CNG and LPG kits for vehicles. This modification can also be done in the case of diesel and petrol engines to be replaced by CNG and LPG engines in the case of Bharat Stage (BS-VI) vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes.

The type-approval requirements for retrofitting are outlined in the announcement. When compared to petrol and diesel engines, CNG is an environmental friendly fuel that reduces carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, particulate matter, and smoke emissions.

Till now, retro fitment of CNG and LPG kits is permissible in motor vehicles under the BS-IV emission norms.

MoRTH has issued a draft proposal to allow retro fitment of CNG & LPG kit, and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines, in case of Bharat Stage (BS)-VI vehicles, less than 3.5 tonnes. pic.twitter.com/yKEoBpUFmf — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) January 29, 2022

Recently in Delhi, retro fitment of electric kits was allowed on Petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles more aged than ten years. This was done after govt announced to cancel RC of all older vehicles to reduce pollution.

Live TV

#mute