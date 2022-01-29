Gurugram gets India’s biggest Electric Vehicle charging point

An electric vehicle charging station with the capacity of changing the capacity of a hundred charging points is now opened in Gurugram Haryana. It is being considered as India's biggest charging station for four-wheelers.

The charging station is situated on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Gurugram. Previously, India`s largest EV charging station was situated in Navi Mumbai, with 16 AC & 4 DC charging ports for EVs.

Tech-piloting company Alektrify Private Limited has developed the new EV charging station."This station is now open with 96 chargers for technical inspection for various `Certification Compliance` and `Safety Standards` laid two weeks ago by Power Ministry, Govt of India and which also opened the doors for offering government land to the government or public agencies and private entities for setting up charging stations on a revenue-sharing basis," the company said in a statement.

Read also: Ola to invest over $100mn (Rs 750 crore) in the UK at 'Futurefoundry' design & engineering centre

"This EV charging station will not only boost electric vehicles industry in the region but will also act as a benchmark for large EV charging stations across the nation in future," it said. During the inauguration programme, the representatives from the government agencies were given a guided tour of the facility and provided with information regarding various government standard compliances and industry best practices followed in the establishment and operations of the station.

During the ceremony, Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business programme and Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicle in an additional charge, said, "India is on the verge of investing E-mobility charging infra setup highly competitive compared to fuel stations in terms of ease in licensing, commissioning, electrification, certification and to draw revenue equivalence with existing petrol pumps."

The electric vehicle charging station of this size and magnitude is rare. It will be instrumental for the industry to experience actual Ease of Doing Business in smooth `Certification Compliance` and `Safety Standards`. Electric vehicles are the future, and this station is our prototyped preparation for that future," he said.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute