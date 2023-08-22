Hand-Made Lamborghini Terzo Carved Out Of Honda Civic Is Just Insane: Watch Here

The dream of owning and driving a supercar every day resides in the heart of every car aficionado. While the ownership of supercars is relatively cheaper in select countries, it comes at a premium in India. Also, these cars come to India via the CBU (Completely Built-Up Units), thereby attracting high taxes. Resultantly, fanatics are often seen resorting to replicas at times. We have earlier seen examples of Lamborghinis and Ferraris built from scratch. This time around, we came across a real-life replica of the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Concept via the YouTube channel of Tanna Dhaval.

In the video, the YouTuber recites the journey, and how he ended up making a full-size avatar of the Lamborghini concept car. Dhaval reveals that his Lamborghini Terzo replica is based on a Honda Civic, which he bought for only Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, this Terzo is underpinned by a specially-crafted tubular frame. And, the bodywork is done using composite fibre elements.

The example looks really fascinating in the pictures and videos, and it also manages to catch a lot of attention on roads. Highlighting elements on the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Concept, like the gull-wing doors, long front windscreen, and capsule-like cabin are all retained here.

Powering this replica is the Honda Civic’s 2.0L, 4-cylinder, NA petrol power plant. In its stock form, it was capable of producing a rated power output of 130 Hp and 171 Nm of max torque. However, a free-flow intake/exhaust system is being used here, thus the exact power and torque figures aren’t known. Also, the engine is mounted behind the cabin, in a mid-engined configuration.

While the modification job looks neat and impressive, reliability and safety remain a concern. It is undoubtedly a great example for show runs, but it isn’t road legal as per our laws. Thus, such modifications at times also tend to end up as garage collectables.