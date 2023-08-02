Harley-Davidson X440 To Get Expensive, Will Start From Rs 2.39 Lakh - Details

Hero MotoCorp has announced the new pricing of the Harley-Davidson X440. The Harley-Davidson X440 will start from Rs 2,39,500 onwards (Ex-showroom, Delhi). This price increase of Rs 10,500 will apply to all the variants. The motorcycle will be available at a current introductory price of Rs 2.29 lakh, till 3rd August 2023. Customers can book their motorcycle online, by visiting the website with a booking amount of Rs 5000. The X440 is on sale in a total of three variants - Denim, Vivid, and S. Currently, the top-spec S trim is priced at Rs 2.69 lakh.

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created significant excitement in the industry. We had launched this at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. The current online booking window with an introductory price closes on 3rd August. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson.”

The ramp-up of production capacity is already in progress in response to the demand trends. Hero MotoCorp will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, and commence customer deliveries from October 2023. Talking of deliveries, they will be made on a prioritised basis as per booking dates.



The Harley-Davidson X440 inherits the character of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with its commanding road presence. With its distinctive design, all-metal body, and powerful engine, the motorcycle showcases its persona of a true performer in style. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust and comfortable over rough terrain, Harley-Davidson X440’s ride quality opens a whole new world of inspiring riding experience.