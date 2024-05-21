Hector To Harrier, Top SUVs Featuring Dark Edition In India

SUVs Featuring Dark Edition In India: The love for the beauty in black is perennial. The black-themed SUVs twinkle your eyes with their opulent designs, features, and commanding presence. We bring a list of starry dark edition SUVs where style meets substance.

MG Hector BLACKSTORM

The MG Hector BLACKSTORM, India's first Internet SUV, has a Starry-Black-themed exterior and meticulously crafted luxurious interiors in opulent Black Theme with Gun Metal Accents. The SUV has 14-inch HD Portrait Infotainment System and Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof. The All-Black Leather Upholstery with BLACKSTORM Debossing in the front headrest and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a Gun Metal Finish enhances its premium appeal even further.

It features LED Projector Headlamps, Floating Light Turn Indicators, LED Blade Connected Tail Lamps, and comes with a Full Digital Cluster with a 17.78 cm Embedded LCD Screen and Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and a Wireless Phone Charger. It comes in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, and the range starts at INR Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom).

Tata Harrier Dark Edition

Tata Harrier Dark is a striking embodiment of sophistication. The glossy black exterior finish accentuates its muscular silhouette, while sleek chrome accents add a touch of elegance. Its distinctive LED headlamps and taillamps further elevate its modern appeal, ensuring a commanding presence on the road.

It boasts an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system (12.3-inch), equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ensuring seamless integration with your digital lifestyle. It also comes with ADAS. Tata Harrier is priced from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV 700 is available in five colour choices, including two enchanting dark colour options - Midnight black and Napoli Black, with a starting price range of Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater layout, with two engine options- 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel.

The SUV has an All-New Black Front Grille, an expansive Skyroof, distinct LED cabin lights, ADAS features, 7 airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, Driver Drowsiness Detection, LED Headlamps with DRL And Sequential Turn Indicator, R18 Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels, and Captivating Arrow-Head LED taillamps, among other features and functions.

Hyundai Creta Abyss Black

The new 2024 Hyundai Creta is being offered in six monotone and one dual-tone colours, including Abyss Black color option. The Abyss Black color Creta features an all-black front grille, blacked-out faux skid plate on the front bumper, black colour alloy wheels, black ORVMs, black door handles, and blacked-out C-pillar. Creta is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

Its new horizon LED positioning lamp & DRLs and quad beam LED headlamps in the front give the SUV an unmistakable presence on the road. The rear profile is also sculpted with new elements like the connecting LED tail lamps that announce its departure. It also sports a remote engine start/stop, a Bose premium sound system (8 speakers), 6 Airbags, seatbelt reminder, 3-point seatbelt standard and ADAS with up to 21 features.