Helmet Rules in India 2022: Wearing a helmet is most important while driving a two wheeler. This not only protects you, but also avoids traffic challan on most occasions. It is generally seen that even a person wearing a helmet is rarely stopped by the traffic police. But just wearing a helmet is not enough. Some rules related to helmets also apply, which if not followed, you can be fined. That is, how your helmet should look, how it should be made, the government has set some rules for this. So this is how your helmet will save you from getting a challan.

Wear Helmet in this way:

1. As per the rules, the helmet should be made of such material and in such a shape that it is capable of providing maximum protection against injury in the event of an accident.

2. The helmet should be properly worn on the driver's head. Its strap also needs to be tied. That is, just keeping a helmet on the head will not be enough.

According to the rules, this should be your helmet:

1. The weight of the helmet should be up to 1.2 kg.

2. High quality foam should be used in the helmet and its minimum thickness should be 20-25 mm.

3. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), it is mandatory for all helmets to have ISI mark. Wearing and selling helmets without ISI mark is a legal offense.

4. A transparent cover for the eyes should be used in the helmet.

5. It is also very important for the helmet to have got BIS certificate.

6. If you are caught using an illegal helmet and fail to comply with any of the instructions, your helmet may be confiscated.