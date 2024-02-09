Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled a captivating glimpse into the manufacturing process of the latest Hyundai CRETA at its cutting-edge production facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. This behind-the-scenes look provides insight into the meticulous craftsmanship and innovative technologies employed in creating the ultimate SUV.

Mr. Gopala Krishnan C.S., Chief Manufacturing Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., emphasizes the company's commitment to delivering smarter and safer mobility solutions for modern customers. He said, At Hyundai, it is our endeavour to deliver smarter & safer mobility solutions for our new-age customers. To make the new Hyundai CRETA a true icon, we have combined Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language with advanced technologies to create the ‘Ultimate’ superstar SUV’. As a smart mobility solutions provider, we have adopted smart manufacturing and industry 4.0 practices, working in perfect harmony with our skilled manpower, who together deliver an elevated customer experience. The new Hyundai CRETA is the perfect amalgamation of innovative technology, segment defining safer mobility experiences and a robust superstructure, coming together as one to become the Undisputed. Ultimate SUV.”

Hyundai Creta's Key Pillars

Advanced Body Strength:

The new Hyundai CRETA cocoons the passengers and offers them a safer ride, this has been ensured with the usage of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) to increase durability and anti-corrosive properties for the bodyshell.

Keeping up with the global safety standards, the new Hyundai CRETA’s strong structure comes with an increased thickness of side reinforcement and new parts.

In alignment with HMIL’s global body-build line, the advanced bodyshop features intelligent weld management system which is used to achieve a 100 per -cent weld strength.

The superior levels of body dimensional precision are made using robust jig & fixtures, and are confirmed using state-of-the-art Coordinate Measuring Machine & automated 3D scanner systems.

Rigorous Testing:

Designed to deliver new benchmarks in performance, the new Hyundai CRETA offers dynamic powertrains including the sublime 1.5l Gamma MPi, torquey 1.5l U2 CRDI and the ferocious Kappa 1.5l Turbo GDI which have been tested for diverse landscape endurance.

The Powertrains are monitored for their performance using in-process quality confirmation systems including the machine learning based boroscope inspection and advanced express vision system.

The assembled engines are then put through a rigorous test on a cutting edge & eco-friendly cold test bed and passes through various quality gates for quality assurance.

Superior Quality And Safety:

The new-Hyundai CRETA comes with advanced Level 2 ADAS features. The highly efficient and automated ADAS calibration system, follows a closed loop calibration process. This ensures a seamless integration of the complete ADAS suite in the vehicle, improving the driving experience.

In HMIL’s pursuit to maintain the highest quality standards, the new Hyundai CRETA is put through the Hyundai Integrated Vehicle Inspection System to confirm the torque values in real-time.

Hyundai’s Automated Diagnostic System is used to confirm the vehicles’ advanced electronic features, ensuring customers experience utmost delight.

By integrating advanced technologies, meticulous craftsmanship, and rigorous quality checks, Hyundai continues to set new benchmarks in the automotive industry, reaffirming the Hyundai CRETA as the undisputed ultimate SUV.