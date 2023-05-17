Hero Karizma XMR Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch: Here's All You Should Know

Hero MotoCorp’s bread and butter comes from the entry-level motorcycle range, comprising Splendor+, Passion Plus, HF Deluxe among others. Long ago, the brand also tasted success in the premium side of the two-wheeler business with the models like CBZ and Karizma. The latter is making a comeback, and a leaked image of the motorcycle is reinforcing the reports of its arrival. The motorcycle was showcased at a recent dealer meet, wherein it was showcased. In all likelihood, Hero MotoCorp wanted to seek dealers’ opinions first to understand how the market would respond to their new offering. This also signifies that the launch isn’t very far away.

Hero Karizma XMR: Design

The design is fresh and looks sporty. As of now, only the side profile of the motorcycle is visible, which reveals its full-fairing design, with upswept headlamps. Also, it gets a high-set tail setup, which hints at a more committed riding position than earlier Karizmas. Also, the clip on-style handlebars will further aid the aggressive rider’s triangle. The alloy wheels are also new, and this design has not been seen on other Hero motorcycles. On the whole, it has quite an exciting profile. The fuel tank is finished in dual-tone paint scheme, while the stubby muffler gets a silver heat shield.

Hero Karizma XMR: Specs

As can be seen in the images, the motorcycle gets ABS rings for both brake rotors. It is expected to be the company’s only motorcycle to come with dual-channel ABS, which might be offered as standard fitment across the range. Moreover, the XMR could sport a 250cc single-cylinder engine with a 4-valve setup. Expect the power output to be around 30 PS. A 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch could possibly be offered on the XMR. It gets a box-section swingarm with a monoshock at the rear and right-side-up telescopic front forks.

Hero Karizma XMR: Launch Date & Price

No doubt, Hero Karizma XMR will be priced to cut down the competition from the Yamaha R15 V4 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, in terms of pricing at least. The motorcycle could have a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh, ex-showroom. The launch could likely be taking place in the coming months.