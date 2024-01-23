Hero Mavrick 440, Xtreme 125R Likely To Launch Today: Design, Specs, Features

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch its most awaited Mavrick 440 and Xtreme 125R today, January 23, 2024. Notably, Mavrick 440 is a model based on the Harley-Davidson X440. So, if you are planning to buy a premium motorbike, you should keep an eye on the upcoming launch. Another bike expected to launch today is Xtreme 125R. As the launch is nearing, various speculations about these bikes have been surfacing around. Let’s take a look at what these bikes are expected to offer.

Maverick 440 specifications

The teaser of Mavrick 440 revealed by Hero Motocorp resembles a retro design, with a large fuel tank, circular headlamps and more. It is expected that the power of the Mavrick 440 will be derived from the 440 cc single-cylinder fuel injected oil-cooled engine borrowed from the Harley- Davidson X440. The engine of this motorcycle is anticipated to be coupled with a six speed gearbox. It is also speculated that the Mavrick 440 will not feature upside down front suspension. This bike may come with all LED lighting, an upright handlebar, mid-set footpegs, an LCD instrument console, split seats, side mounted exhaust system, fuel tank extensions with faux air intake, and more. It is likely to accommodate telescopic front forks and twin sed shock absorbers at the back. Braking system of the bike will consist of front and rear disc brakes and might be supported by a dual channel ABS system. If we talk about pricing, it can cost you under Rs 2 lakh.

Xtreme 125R specifications

As per the speculations, Xtreme 125R will be a sporty naked motorcycle. The company is likely to use the same engine as Glamour 125. It is expected to develop 11PS at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque to be delivered at 6,250 rpm. The engine of this premium commuter bike is expected to have a five-speed transmission. The key feature of this bike can be the sharp styling design. The starting price of this bike is likely to cost around Rs 90,000.