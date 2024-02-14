Hero MotoCorp Announces Prices For Mavrick 440, Bookings Start Today

The much-awaited Mavrick 440 by Hero MotoCorp is all set to roll on roads finally. The company has announced the prices for the roadster bike. It is available for bookings from today, February 14. You can book it both digitally and from the specified Hero MotoCorp customer outlets. Let’s delve into the details of Mavrick 440.

Mavrick 440 Design

The Mavrick 440 comes with roadster aesthetics and robust styling. It features fing designing details such as Muscular fuel tank, Metal body parts such as front fender, shrouds, fuel tank amp; more, interactive telematics instruments, and wide handlebars. The motorcycle features all LED lighting set up with Round LED projector headlights, daytime running lights, and intelligent illumination for style and safety.

Mavrick 440 Specifications

The Mavrick 440 comes with an Air cooled with oil cooler 2V single-cylinder 440cc ‘TorqX’ engine with electronic fuel injection. This long-stroke engine delivers 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and a torque of 36 Nm at 4000 rpm. It is specifically designed for high low-end torque, over 90 per cent of the peak torque is accessible from just 2000 rpm, providing a smooth and stress-free ride for city commuting and highway journeys.

If we talk about performance, the Mavrick 440 features a 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. It also has specially crafted 0° steel radial pattern tyres ensure support during extreme lean angles.

Mavrick 400 Features

The Mavrick 440 features roadster ergonomics with an upright riding position, a spacious seat, ample legroom, and optimized grab-rails, making the journey comfortable for both rider and passenger. Wide handlebars provide a comfortable grip, enhancing control and manoeuvrability. Additionally, the ergonomically sculpted rider seat, featuring plush 60mm foam, ensures a comfortable experience.

The bike comes equipped with powerful 17-inch wheels at the front and rear with a ground clearance of 175mm, the Mavrick 440 excels in road-hugging capabilities. Wide tires, a trellis frame, and 43mm dia Telescopic Front Forks provide stability, with preloaded 7-step twin shocks for a controlled and smooth ride. The high-performance brake system ensures efficient deceleration and short braking distances.

The bike features a Digital Speedometer with Negative Display which helps with readability, menu navigation and operating concept. It offers Smart Phone Feature, Incoming Call Alert, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Low Fuel Indicator, RTMi Display, Distance to Empty etc.

The Mavrick 440 comes with cutting-edge eSIM-based connectivity. This feature enables real-time information, remote tracking, and access to over 35 functions through Connected 2.0 technology. The eSIM functionality ensures seamless connectivity, making the riding experience not just powerful but also intelligently connected.

Mavrick 440 Colour Options

The Mavrick 440 will be available in five colour options that will be spread across three variants. The base version is available in Arctic White. The mid variant is available in two colours - Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The top variant is available in Phantom Black and Enigma Black colour options.

Price And Availability

The Mavrick 440 is available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price point of Rs 199,000 (Base), Rs 214,000 (Mid) and Rs 224,000 (Top) respectively. Please note that Prices are Ex-Showroom pan-India.

If you are planning to buy Mavrick 440 for yourself then, you can book it at specified Hero MotoCorp customer outlets as well as digitally by visiting www.heromotocorp.com. Deliveries of the motorcycle to customers will commence from April onwards.

The company is also launching a ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer’ available to customers who book the Mavrick 440 before 15th March. They will get a customised Mavrick Kit of Accessories & Merchandise worth Rs.10000