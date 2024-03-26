Hero MotoCorp Files Patent For Vida E-Scooter, Launch Likely Soon

Hero MotoCorp has made significant strides in the realm of electric mobility. In 2022, the company introduced its Vida range of electric scooters, marking its entry into the electric vehicle market. Currently, Hero offers two models under the Vida sub-brand, namely the V1 Plus and V1 Pro. Building on its initial success, Hero MotoCorp is now gearing up for the launch of a new electric scooter, as indicated by a recent patent filing.

Patent Filing and Design Insights:

The latest patent filed by Hero MotoCorp hints at a larger and more cost-effective electric scooter compared to the existing V1 Plus and V1 Pro models. The design of this upcoming scooter reflects a contemporary approach, featuring a broad and slightly sloping seat, a flat footboard, and a foldable hook for added convenience. Clean side panels contribute to the scooter's sleek appearance, while the front apron hosts a distinctive V-shaped headlamp cluster and LED winkers, enhancing visibility and style. One notable aspect of the new Hero Vida e-scooter is its family-oriented design. The split saddle design and a single-piece rear grab handle suggest a focus on comfort and practicality, catering to a wider range of riders, including families.

Hero Vida E-Scooter Expected Features

The upcoming Hero Vida electric scooter is expected to be equipped with 12-inch spoke alloy wheels, although it may not include disc brakes or ABS sensor rings. Its hardware setup will likely feature twin-coil suspension at the front and dual-shock absorbers at the rear. Judging from the size of the side section, the scooter is likely to offer a spacious underseat storage area for added convenience.

With the expansion of its Vida electric scooter lineup, Hero MotoCorp aims to strengthen its position in the electric two-wheeler market.