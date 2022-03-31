Hero MotoCorp launches new Destini 125 XTEC scooter priced at Rs 79,990

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Destini 125 XTEC priced at Rs 79,990 (ex-showroom). The scooter comes with one other STD variant priced comparatively lower at Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom). The scooter comes with a new design and theme elements. In addition, the scooter gets a retro design appealing to the buyers of the segment.

The new LED headlamps and chrome elements add to the new design of the scooter. It gets a new colour option added to the palette namely the Nexus Bule. It also gets technology features such as Hero’s i3S Technology (Idle Stop-Start System), front USB charger, New Digi Analogue Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, Side-Stand Engine cut off and Seat Backrest.

The new headlamp gives more light intensity with a longer and wider road reach, and the anti-fog offers maximum on-road visibility in all driving conditions. It also gets chrome additions on mirrors, muffler protector, and handlebar to contribute to style and durability. In terms of looks, the scooter has ‘XTEC’ badging, dual tone seat and coloured inner panels.

Also read: Tata, Hero among other automakers to hike vehicle prices from April 1; full list here

The Destini 125 XTEC comes with a 125cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a power output of 9 BHP and torque of 10.4 NM.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of its self, being the signature for the latest technology and segment-first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity. "

Live TV

#mute