Hero MotoCorp Launches Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Scooter At Rs 79,738: Details

Hero MotoCorp has recently expanded its scooter lineup with the introduction of the Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant. Priced at Rs 79,738 (ex-showroom), this new offering from Hero aims to cater to riders looking for a blend of style, performance, and connectivity features. Let's delve into the details of the Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports and what sets it apart from the other variants.

Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Design

The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports features a vibrant Abrax Orange Blue color scheme, adorned with striking orange highlights. The scooter features the number '18' on its side panels, front, and front mudguard, adding a sporty touch to its appearance. The rims also sport orange highlights, complementing the overall aesthetic. Additionally, the mirrors and grab handles are finished in body color, contributing to the cohesive design language of the Xtec Sports variant.

Features and Technology

Despite its sporty exterior, the Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports retains the core features and technology found in the Xtec standard version. It comes equipped with 10-inch wheels, telescopic forks for enhanced stability, and drum brakes at both ends for reliable stopping power. The scooter boasts a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to stay connected on the go.

Performance

Powering the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is a robust 110.9cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder OHC engine. This engine delivers a respectable output of 8bhp and 8.7Nm of peak torque, ensuring smooth acceleration and efficient performance on city roads and highways alike.

Specifications

The Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports maintains a compact yet functional design, with dimensions of 1769mm in length, 704mm in width, and 1161mm in height. It offers a wheelbase of 1238mm and a ground clearance of 155mm, making it well-suited for navigating urban traffic and uneven road surfaces. The scooter comes with a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 litres and features 90/100 x 10-53 J tubeless tyres at the front and rear, providing good grip and stability during rides.

Price Details

Hero MotoCorp has a range of new variants for its Pleasure+ Xtec scooter series, offering diverse options for riders. Check out the price details of different variants below:

With the launch of the Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports, Hero MotoCorp continues to offer a diverse range of options to meet the varying needs and preferences of scooter enthusiasts.